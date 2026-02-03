Solon: We should prevent, not just respond to transpo accidents

277 SHARES Share Tweet

House Bill to create ‘Philippine Transport Safety Authority’ agency

QUEZON CITY — A bill seeking to strengthen transportation safety and prevent maritime and railway accidents has been filed in the House of Representatives with the proposed creation of an independent Philippine Transport Safety Authority (PTSA).

“Recent incidents such as the Davao Gulf boat mishap involving MBCA Amejara, where 14 passengers remain missing underscore persistent weaknesses in safety oversight and compliance,” stated Cong. Nathaniel “Atty. Nat” M. Oducado of the 1Tahanan Party-List who authored House Bill No. 7521. “This highlights a need for a single, independent body responsible for conducting professional, no-blame safety investigations of maritime and railway accidents, focused solely on preventing rather than simply identifying fault or liability.”

The measure responds to persistent safety gaps in the country’s transportation system, where accident investigations are currently handled by regulatory agencies that also exercise licensing and enforcement functions. This setup has resulted in fragmented investigations, overlapping authority, delayed safety interventions, and potential conflicts of interest.

“Transportation accidents continue to claim lives and impose enormous economic and social costs,” said Cong. Nat Oducado. “This bill puts prevention first by ensuring that accident investigations are independent, credible, and focused on learning safety lessons that can save lives.”

Under the bill, the PTSA will have fiscal, administrative, and operational independence, and will assume safety investigation functions currently performed by agencies such as the Maritime Industry Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard. Regulatory and enforcement powers will remain with existing agencies.

“Government data shows that more than 31,000 road accidents were recorded nationwide in 2024, resulting in 2,747 deaths, while Metro Manila alone logged over 62,000 road crashes,” stressed Cong. Oducado. “Maritime accidents have also claimed thousands of lives in recent years, with transportation accidents costing the economy over ₱100 billion annually, excluding indirect social costs.”

Modeled after international best practices such as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, the PTSA will be empowered to access accident sites, preserve evidence, subpoena witnesses, conduct safety studies, and issue evidence-based safety recommendations.

The measure seeks to reduce transportation-related deaths and injuries, improve the credibility of accident investigations, and strengthen public confidence in the country’s maritime and railway systems. The bill is currently pending committee referral in the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 7521

