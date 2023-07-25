277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – In a display of unity and unwavering commitment to their sworn duty, units under the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) showed support to the President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) held at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 24, 2023.

According to LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, the Commander of NOLCOM that, NOLCOM units have organized their own SONA Watch Parties, transforming the annual event into a symbol of camaraderie among the troops even those who are deployed in the farthest and remotest island in the region just to hear the message of the Commander-In-Chief.

“These gatherings go beyond being a mere platform to witness the President’s address; they have become a powerful representation of the bond shared among the men and women in uniform of NOLCOM”, the NOLCOM Commander said.

“SONA Watch Parties are a testament to the dedication of our troops in fulfilling their sworn duty to the nation. It is more than just a gathering; it is a demonstration of our shared values and commitment to the welfare of the Filipino people,” LTGEN BUCA added.

NOLCOM‘s Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Units from all over Regions 1, 2, 3, and the Cordillera Administrative Region have been meticulously deployed, ensuring a visible and reassuring presence across the vast expanse of the north and central Luzon.

As President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. addresses the nation during SONA23, NOLCOM stands as a beacon of safety and assurance for the Filipino people, even those residing in the farthest frontiers of the Northern Luzon Command’s jurisdiction.