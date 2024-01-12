South Korean fugitive, Liberian sex predator-extortionist nabbed by BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO foreigners, consisting of a South Korean fugitive from justice and a Liberian said to be a sexual predator-extortionist, were nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in back-to-back operations conducted by the fugitive search unit (FSU).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the arrested fugitives as South Korean national Choe Young Sam, 45, and Liberian national Abundo Nual Johnson, 35, who were arrested on Tuesday in the cities of Mandaluyong and Taguig, respectively, by operatives from the BI’s FSU headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Tansingco said the FSU operatives were armed with BI orders which were issued after receiving information from the South Korean government regarding Choe’s record and from the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) regarding Johnson.

“They will subsequently deported and placed in our blacklist of undesirable aliens to prevent them from re-entering the country. Their presence here poses a serious risk to public safety,” Tansingco said.

Information obtained from the Korean national police agency revealed Choe is subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Wonnju branch of the of the Chuncheon district court in South Korea last year.

An Interpol red notice was also issued against the Korean in October last year due to a case of aggravated punishment, economic crimes and embezzlement that was lodged against him before the said court.

Korean authorities alleged that Choe and his accomplices embezzled over 4.6 billion won, or more than US$3.4 million, worth of medical reimbursements when he headed a financial team in Korea’s national health insurance program in 2004.

As for Johnson, the PNP-NCRPO and the CICC said the Liberian allegedly locked a Filipino woman in his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, whose identity was withheld, also stated in her verified complaint that Johnson extorted over Php 100,000 from her.

Investigation by the BI also bared that the Liberian is already an overstaying and illegally staying alien in the country as his student visa already expired in July last year. Choe will remain under the PNP-CIDG while Johnson will be placed under the NCRPO while their cases are ongoing.

Both aliens now face deportation for being undesirable aliens.