South Korean man wanted for telco fraud set to be deported by BI

The Sokor man wanted for telco fraud and poised to be deported by BI.

A South Korean man wanted by authorities in Seoul for involvement in telecommunications fraud is set to be deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Now detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting his deportation is Kwon Hyuckkeun, 41. He was arrested last Thursday inside his residence along E. Rodriguez St., Quezon City by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said members of the arresting team were armed with a warrant of deportation which he issued pursuant to a deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against the Kwon for being a fugitive from justice and an undesirable alien.

“He will thus be deported as soon as we have secured the necessary clearances for his departure. His name was already include in our blacklist, hence he is barred from re-entering the Philippines,” Tansingco said.

Based on a check of Kwon’s travel record, he was also found to be an overstaying alien, as he last arrived in the Philippines on Nov. 26, 2018 or more than five years ago.

Sy said that Kwon has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued against him in April 2019 by the Seobu Branch of the Daegu District Court in Korea where he is charged with fraud.

Sy added that Kwon and his cohorts allegedly conspired to operate a syndicate that employed voice phishing in defrauding many of their compatriots who were falsely offered low interest on loans in exchange for giving the personal information in their credit cards.

It is estimated that the syndicate earned profits of more than 12 million won, or nearly US$9,000 from their racket.