South Korean pretending to be Pinoy arrested by BI

A South Korean man misrepresenting himself as Filipino was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers in Davao.

BI Intelligence Deputy Chief for Mindanao Melody Penelope Gonzales reported that the operations, conducted last September 5 at Sitio Mojon in Barangay Langub, Davao City yielded the arrest of Kim Jinkoon, 58.

He is temporarily held at the BI Davao District Office, prior to transfer to the BI’s facility in Taguig where he faces immigration charges for overstaying and undesirability.

Kim was the subject of a Mission Order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco after being found to be a fugitive from justice in Korea, facing a total of 7 cases in his home country. It was also found that Kim’s passport was already cancelled by his government.

He was initially arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Region 11 upon report of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Region 11. He presented himself as a Filipino and insisted on applying for a Philippine passport, presenting identification cards claiming that his name was Allan Sun Duran.

A verification made with the Korean government revealed his cases in his country, which makes him an undesirable alien.

The operations was conducted in coordination with officers and operatives of Task Force Davao, Philippine National Police Maa Police Station, and government intelligence units.

He initially refused arrest, insisting he is a Filipino, but was shown his records from the Korean government declaring him as a fugitive.

Later, he admitted that he obtained his Philippine Birth Certificate in 2008 through an unidentified Filipina fixer.