South Korean wanted for illegal drugs in his country nabbed by BI

A South Korean national wanted by authorities in his country for trading illegal drugs and said to be overstaying was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy said 43-yer-old Park Yong was arrested last Thursday at his residence in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Sy said the FSU operatives who arrested Park were reportedly armed with a warrant from Tansingco who signed the same pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against the Korean in December last year.

He added that Park was committed to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where he will remain until his deportation.

Information obtained from the Interpol team of the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) revealed that Park was issued an arrest warrant by the Suwon district court in Korea in 2023.

An Interpol red notice was later issued against Park who was charged before the said court for violating Korea’s narcotics control act.

Korean authorities alleged that in July 2016 Park posted on the Internet an advertisement inviting the public to buy methamphetamine drugs from him.

After receiving payment from buyers, the latter were instructed to pick up the illegal drugs from discreet locations that were photographed and where the illegal drugs were hidden.

Investigation also bared that Park is already an overstaying alien as BI records show that he last arrived in the Philippines on Sept. 15, 2019 and has not departed since then.

“He will thus be deported immediately as soon as the BI secures the necessary clearances for his departure. He has also been placed in the immigration blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the country,” according to Sy.