South Korean wanted in Seoul for fake money trading nabbed by BI

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A South Korean man wanted by authorities in Seoul for a string of criminal cases due to his involvement in counterfeit currency trading involving more than 30 million won or about US$22,000. was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents.

In his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) head Dennis Alcedo identified the passenger as Jang Junseok, 26, who was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 1 last April 7 after attempting to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Busan, South Korea.

Jang was arrested after his name prompted a hit in the BI’s derogatory list, indicating that he is subject of a watchlist order from the bureau as well as of a red notice issued by the Interpol. He was subsequently barred from boarding his flight and brought to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

BI-Interpol acting chief Jaime Bustamante said a warrant for Jang’s arrest was issued by the Daegu district court in South Korea on Feb. 28, 2024 after a case for possession and trading counterfeit currency was filed against him.

Jang was described by authorities as a professional counterfeit currency user who forged South Korean bank notes, used them at will and engaged in acts that disrupted social order.

The Korean reportedly has six prior convictions for the same criminal offense but was released on parole in 2023.

However, while on parole, Jang allegedly continued to forge bank notes and used a pseudonym to cheat his victims who were offered the fake bank notes at lower prices compared to the genuine notes.