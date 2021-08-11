Aboitiz secures Safety Seal for various business operations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aboitiz Group has secured Safety Seal Certifications for various offices and facilities under its strategic business units (SBU) throughout the country as part of its commitment to provide safe working environments and to protect its team members and stakeholders against the global pandemic.

By doing so, it also fortifies its resolve to help keep the country’s economic engines running by keeping its business operations moving to support critical industries such as power, financial services and banking, food, infrastructure, and real estate.

“Parallel to our groupwide vaccination efforts for our team members and subcontractors nationwide, we ensure that all our offices and facilities strictly impose the minimum safety and health protocols set by the government and that we are constantly updated to continuously protect our people, our customers and other stakeholders from Covid-19 and the alarming threat of its new variants,” said Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

The Aboitiz Group stringently complies with and updates its health and safety checklist that includes preventive/control measures before entering the facility or offices and inside the workplace (wearing of masks, face shields, disinfection and sanitation, daily health check); imposing social distancing measures to prevent contamination; management of symptomatic individuals in the workplace; continuous awareness campaign; ensuring proper ventilation, among others.

The Group received certifications for its corporate headquarter NAC Tower in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, which houses its holding company Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. and several SBUs such as Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), Pilmico, and AboitizLand. AboitizPower BU offices for AP Renewables, Inc., SN Power, Hedcor, Therma Luzon, Inc., SNAP-Magat, Therma Mobile, Inc., and Subic Enerzone as well as Republic Cement and Building Materials, Inc. which holds office in Menarco Building in BGC also secured Safety Seal certificates.

The Food Group’s (Pilmico) Feedmill and its meat-cutting facility “Tarlac MeatMasters” in Tarlac City, and Pilmico’s offices and plants in Iligan City were likewise granted the safety seal certificates following a stringent assessment from the corresponding issuing authority.

“Being awarded these certifications is a testament to the level of attention and importance we give to ensuring the safety of our team members and, ultimately, the customers that buy our products. It speaks to members of our organization embracing the value of responsibility and ensuring that they demonstrate it in their everyday roles. Most importantly, when personal safety is on everyone’s mind, it is critical to provide a safe workplace that team members can depend on, and these certifications speak to just that.,” said Pilmico Foods Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Tristan Aboitiz.

All branches of its banking subsidiary Union Bank of the Philippines are also in the process of securing its respective Safety Seal certificates.

Although voluntary, the Safety Seal Certification Program affirms that an establishment is adhering to the basic health and safety protocols. Depending on the nature of the business, the issuing authority varies. For instance, manufacturing, construction sites, utilities, and information and communication companies secure their Safety Seal with the Department of Labor and Employment. Meantime, banks, remittance centers, other service industries, and all other private establishments get theirs from their local government unit, city or municipality.

Other issuing authorities are the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, Department of the Interior and Local Government.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the public holding company of the Aboitiz Group with major investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, and land. Today, AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and in the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. With five generations of Aboitiz Group business success behind it, AEV continues to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities.

To date, the Aboitiz Group’s total contribution to the national COVID-19 response effort has reached over P2.2 billion (excluding various payments waived, reduced, extended, or restructured to help customers cope with the impact of COVID-19), underscoring the group’s sustained campaign to help address the urgent needs of frontliners and affected communities nationwide.