BdO operating 100% amid movement curbs

Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. is now operating 100 percent around the country as it assures the public that health protocols required by the government are in place within its offices.

“We understand the value of having financial access during this challenging time, be it for paying for utilities, loans, or every day essentials to survive the day. Today, we are operating at 100 percent nationwide, thanks to the commitment and resilience of BDO’s 38,000-strong workforce, a true testament to our ‘We Find Ways’ service philosophy,” BdO president and chief executive officer Nestor Tan said.

Tan said their branches are open until 4 p.m. and can be tapped to provide various banking services, including foreign exchange and encashment requirements.

“We would like to thank our clients for their continued trust in BDO. We remain committed to finding ways for you and your business,” he added.

He said all BdO employees undergo regular health checks, and the bank branches and other offices “are managed under the most stringent safety protocols”.

It said when the government placed Luzon under the enhanced community quarantine mid-March, about 130 branches remained open.

This number rose to 500 after a month to 800 last May, and around 1,000 by June, it added.