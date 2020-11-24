Home>Specials>Business>‘Beauty’ with purpose

SOME of the country’s beauty queen did not hesitate to give a helping hand to the victims of typhoon Ulysses, particularly in the cities of Marikina and Quezon and the Rizal province.

Last November 21, the group coordinated with “Panday Bayanihan” in distributing the relief goods gathered from the fundraising they initiated to help those affected by the typhoon.

With the help of Brian Poe Llamanzares, chief of staff (COS) of Sen. Grace Poe, the donations were properly distributed to the residents of Marikina City, San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal.

“I am glad that I have found a foundation that shares the same passion of compassion and giving, Bayanihan style. Panday Bayanihan is our newfound family that helped us reach more people who needed our help the most,” sabi ni Ong.

“It is truly both an honor and a blessing to be able to work with a great organization such as Panday Bayanihan.

Through our combined efforts, we were able to provide assistance to Filipinos in need,” said Malinao.

“We have previously worked with Panday Bayanihan for donation early in this pandemic. They have efficient teams and systems in place that coordinate with the local government units hit directly by the storm,” Dr. KC Halili said.

