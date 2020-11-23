Home>Specials>Business>BSP 28-day debt paper’s rate slip

BSP 28-day debt paper’s rate slip

People's Journal11

The rate of the Bangko Sentral’s 28-day debt paper declined on Friday amid the strong demand for the paper.

Data released by the BSP showed that the average rate of the securities slipped to 1.7135 percent from the previous week’s 1.8487 percent.

The BSP offered the paper for P60 billion and tenders were more than twice at P123.8 billion. The auction committee made a full award.

The bid coverage ratio stood at 2.0633, up from week-ago’s 1.8200, when the paper was offered for P60 billion and bids reached P109.2 billion.

BSP Deputy Gov. Francisco Dakila Jr. has repeatedly said the huge amount of tenders in the weekly debt securities auction of the central bank continues to show that domestic liquidity remains ample.

The central bank continues to look for ways how to manage this huge liquidity, Dakila said, adding that “BSP will continue to refine and recalibrate the overall strategy of its current monetary operations, guided by its assessment of recent market developments and liquidity conditions.”

Suggested Articles

Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno shows the executive order he signed extending the incentives to COVID-free barangays. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko extends incentives to COVID-free barangays

Itchie G. Cabayan
STRESSING that the fight against the coronavirus, specially in the ‘prevention phase,’ is a shared responsibility of the city government
Provincial

Housing demands up in Pampanga despite COVID

Bernard Galang
MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demands for affordable residential units continue to grow in Pampanga, particularly at
Nation

Speaker lauded for timely, legal OK of nat’l budget

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
HOUSE Deputy Majority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon (BH) party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera on Saturday lauded newly installed Speaker Lord Allan
Nation

Solon seeks stop to Kaliwa Dam project

People's Tonight
BAYAN Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat is seeking to stop Kaliwa Dam construction and all large-scale destructive mining operations amid the