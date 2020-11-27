Home>Specials>Business>Budget gap bloats to P940.6B at end-Oct.

Budget gap bloats to P940.6B at end-Oct.

People's Journal10

Higher expenditures in the first 10 months of theyear account of the pandemic resulted in the 170.09-percent year-on-year rise in the government’s budget gap to P940.6 billion.

Data released by the Bureau of the Treasury showed that revenues during the 10-month period contracted by 8.41 percent to P2.37 trillion over year-ago’s P2.58 trillion.

On the other hand, expenditures rose by 12.75 percent to P3.312 trillion from year-ago’s P2.937 trillion.

In terms of contribution to the government’s coffers, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which collects about 70 percent of total tax revenues, contributed P1.6 trillion, a 10.38-percent drop year-on-year.

The Bureau of Customs contributed P448.6 billion, down by 14.98 percent compared to the year-ago level.

For October alone, total revenues fell by 14.22 percent year-on-year to P228.2 billion while expenditures slipped by 6.84 percent to P289.6 billion.

This resulted in a budget gap of P61.4 billion, up by 24.56 percent a year ago.

BIR’s revenues declined by 14.62 percent to P152.1 billion and that of BoC dropped by 12.25 percent to P50.6 billion.

Economists said government spending last October is lower than in the previous months, which they attributed to fiscal management as economic managers have set a budget deficit cap of about 9.6 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said this budget deficit ceiling is a “positive sign in terms of fiscal discipline/performance”.

“(This is) a delicate balancing act amid the need to increase government spending for various Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) programs/priorities especially for the most vulnerable sectors,” Ricafort said.

He said further easing of quarantine measures in a bid to reopen the economy would be a plus on tax revenue collections.

“However, this could be offset by the risk of relatively slower economic recovery/rebound from lockdowns that could still potentially lead to reduced tax revenue collections on a year-on-year basis and may lead to relatively wider budget deficits, with reduced government revenues vis-a-vis the need to increase government spending for various Covid-19 programs,” he said.

ING Bank Manila chief economist Nicholas Mapa noted that government expenditures slowed by 6.8 percent last October in line with fiscal authorities’ bid to reign in the budget deficit.

“Nonetheless, we expect the downtrend in spending to be sustained until year-end, depriving the freefalling economy much-needed fiscal stamina to recover from the pandemic,” he said.

Mapa said the recent typhoons would definitely hit this year’s output, and he expects the fourth quarter print to be weaker than the -11.5 percent in the third quarter.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Repatriates experience  ‘1st class’ treatment in Clark

Christian D. Supnad
CLARK FREEPORT -–   Although the country is still reeling from the harsh effects of the pandemic, especially in its economy,
Miscellaneous

Masaganang Buhay program ng Magsasakang Reporter eere na

People's Tonight
MAPAPANOOD na simula sa Linggo, October 11, ang Masaganang Buhay program sa TV ng Magsasakang Reporter. ​Ang Masaganang Buhay ay
chess
Other Sports

PCAP: 20 teams confirmed to join tourney

Ed Andaya
TWENTY teams have already confirmed their participation in the first-ever Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tournament scheduled on
Covid-19 vaccine
A syringe and a bottle reading "Covid-19 Vaccine" next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos. JOEL SAGET / AFP
World

Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future

People's Journal
PARIS, Nov 24, 2020 (AFP) - France is expected to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as the boss of