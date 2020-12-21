Capital markets ‘doing very well’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s equities market dipped by only 9.4 percent, closing at 7,080.62 as of December 2 this year, compared to the 2019 finish of 7,815.26, while capital-raising activities have been “doing very well,” especially last November, despite the global economic shock triggered by the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic, according to a Philippine Stock Exchange report.

PSE president Ramon Monzon said during a recent meeting of the industry overseer Capital Market Development Council that the equities market has been steadily recovering since its unavoidable sharp decline to 4,623 in March when the government began imposing a Luzon-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are now at 7,080, and, in fact, the market is doing very well especially for the month of November,” Monzon said. “We have gone up, just for the month of November, our markets are up by 10.7 percent.”

He said average trading volume per day was worth P12.66 billion in November, compared to the daily average of P6.7 billion over the January-October period.

“This brings our year-to-date average trading volume to P7.19 billion, just 1.4 percent below the 2020 average trading volume,” Monzon said during the CMDC meeting. “Trading was weakened by the pandemic but has regained ground in the past two months.”

Co-chaired by Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III, lawyer Benedicta Du-Baladad of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, and Securities and Exchange Commission chairperson Emilio Aquino, the CMDC is a coordinating body tasked to facilitate the development of the capital market.

“Looking at all these numbers, from a capital market’s point of view, it would seem that the Covid-19 effect is not such a big bump on the road as other people make it out to be when we talk about the economy,” Dominguez said in response to Monzon’s report.

The PSE chief said companies have continued to turn towards the equities market in raising funds this year, with about P90 billion in capital generated from January to October.

This represents a slight drop from the P101.59 billion in capital raised for the whole 2019, he said.

“Capital raising at the PSE has been robust in 2020 in spite of the pandemic,” Monson said, citing Converge ICT Solutions, Megawide Construction Corp., San Miguel Corp.,and MerryMart Consumer Corp. as among the companies that have raised funds through the stock market.

Cemex Philippines, AC Energy Philippines, Century Properties Group, Altus Property Ventures Inc., and Ayala Land AREIT Inc. also raised capital this year through the PSE, he said.

In the pipeline are the pending application from AC Energy, the issuance of preferred shares by Cebu Pacific, and follow-on offerings by Italpinas Development Corp. and 8990 Holdings Inc., Monzon said.

He said the PSE also expects upcoming offerings from DoubleDragon’s Real Estate Investment Trust, Robinson Land Corp. Office REIT, Megaworld REIT, and the Ortigas Land REIT.