DHSUD to focus on housing microfinance

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) targets to push for policy reforms aimed at accelerating housing microfinance as the primary pro-poor housing finance strategy, Sec. Eduardo del Rosario said.

Del Rosario also cited the need to improve systems and processes to boost resilient, sustainable, and adequate human settlement programs beginning by 2021,

“Such process involves completing the formulation of the National Housing and Urban Development Sector Plan, which will operationalize and mainstream DHSUD’s priorities and strategies towards a more vibrant housing sector,” he said during the virtual DHSUD 2020 Yearend Assessment and 2021 Operations Planning.

The DHSUD, he added, targets to tap the participation of more private housing developers to provide adequate, resilient, and affordable homes for Filipinos.

“Establishing a well-defined plan, coupled with solid participation from stakeholders and partner organizations, can pave the way for the department to carry out its mandate more efficiently,” he said.

During the planning activity, the Housing chief lauded the DHSUD’s field offices and its personnel for ensuring continued operations despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“Despite these setbacks, we remained steadfast in our commitment and continued to bring service to the Filipino people. We managed to break out of our comfort zones, and braved the overwhelming pandemic, to stay faithful to our duty as public servants,” he said.

Del Rosario urged the employees in the housing sector “to sustain this year’s gains and strive to do better in 2021”.

“As we continue to perform our day-to-day activities, let us not lose sight of our vision in building inclusive and sustainable communities and human settlements, and channel our time and efforts to bring it to fruition,” he said.