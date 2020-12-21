DTI digital marketing webinar for MSMES

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Trade and Industry Central Visayas recently concluded its Digital Marketing Strategies for MSMEs webinar series.

The series was held via Zoom and Facebook Live and made possible with the cooperation of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Visayas, Start-up iIsland Philippines, various chambers in Region VII, and the Rotary.

With the goal to help local businesses thrive in the new normal, online learning for entrepreneurs consisted of eight sessions.

All eight sessions are available for review on the official Facebook page of the DTI Central Visayas (@DTI.Region7) and its YouTube channel (@DTI7 Digital).

The learning continues in the year 2021 as the agency prepares more webinars for entrepreneurs and consumers. Stay tuned for updates by liking the DTI-Region 7 Facebook page and subscribing to the agency’s Youtube channel.