Globe eyes 2,000 new cell sites in 2021

Globe Telecom, Inc. is planning to expand and improve its mobile network next year by building “at least” 2,000 new cell sites.

Gil Genio, Globe chief technology and information officer, said the company is targeting to install the greatest number of cell sites in the company’s history in 2021, and thanked the government for downsizing the requirements for building cell sites.

“With more and more LGUs (local government units) following the lead of the national government in easing and streamlining the needed requirements, we are targeting to install at least 2,000 new sites,” Genio said.

Through the signing of Anti-Red Tape Authority’s Joint Memorandum Circular 01 s. 2020 and the Bayanihan To Recover as One Act, he said Globe remains on target to roll out a total of 1,300 sites this year, compared to 1,100 sites in 2019 and 500 sites in 2018.

To further expedite the construction of these cell sites, he said Globe has partnered with five independent tower companies to build 900 new installations across the country.

“With a promising start with these tower companies in 2021, we can expect to see more cell towers in different areas in the country. These new builds will help increase capacity of our network in most areas and at the same time provide better access and mobile experience to customers,” Genio said.

Earlier, Globe announced its “three-pronged strategy” for network upgrades and expansion which include aggressive site builds, upgrading cell sites to 4G/LTE in different frequencies, and fast-tracking the rollout of its fiber broadband network.