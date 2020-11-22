Home>Specials>Business>IKEA hiring almost 500 staff for first PH store

IKEA hiring almost 500 staff for first PH store

People's Journal19

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA is opening 496 jobs for its first store in the country; the IKEA store in Pasay City would be its largest in the world.

“The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for many people. Creating meaningful, stable jobs and great workplaces is just one way that we fulfill this vision – more important than ever during these challenging times,” IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico managing director Christian Rojkjaer said.

Among the job vacancies in IKEA Pasay City are sales associates, recovery associates, food assistants, and customer service associates, among others.

The store, which would open in the second quarter of 2021, would have a call-center operation and warehouse to support its e-commerce business. The IKEA online store would commence earlier.

IKEA Philippines market development manager and store manager Georg Platzer said the company would be bringing home 20 overseas Filipinos working in IKEA stores mostly from the Middle East to join its team in IKEA Philippines.

“Family is very important to us, and we’re glad that we’re able to reunite some of our Filipino co-workers with their families in the Philippines,” Platzer said.

