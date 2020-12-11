Jollibee further expands in Europe with 3rd UK branch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Homegrown restaurant chain Jollibee Foods Corp. continues with its United Kingdom expansion with its third store in Leicester City.

Dennis Flores, president of JFC Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, said 40 percent of its customers were already locals from Leicester when usually almost all of the customers during the first weeks are Filipinos.

“This is a good indication that our strategy to make Jollibee appeal to the mainstream market is working — allowing us to widen our customer base. We are very much encouraged to see the initial days’ sales outperform projections by double digits, even surpassing the recent blockbuster Liverpool opening,” Flores said.

The Leicester City store is the second Jollibee UK opening in the span of just two months despite lockdown restrictions currently in place in the area.

Physical distancing and other strict safety protocols were enforced to ensure the wellbeing of the customers and the store team.

To date, Jollibee has over 1,400 stores globally.

The company earlier shared its plans to open 50 stores in Europe within the next five years.