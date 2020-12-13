Lima Land expansion to add 20K jobs in Calabarzon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Group’s Lima Land Inc. projects its expansion project in Lima Estate in Batangas will generate 20,000 new jobs in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon area.

Lima Land said it would develop 100 hectares of its existing 700-ha, property in Batangas to house more industrial locators.

The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

It added its 30-ha, business district would be further developed to accommodate new commercial lots, business process outsourcing firms, office buildings, dormitories, schools, hospitals, hotels, and civic centers.

The business district is currently home to The Outlets at Lipa, Lima Exchange, and Lima Park Hotel.

“With this expansion, Lima is well on its way to becoming a full-fledged smart city, supported by a complete ecosystem of infrastructure and the latest digital technology. A smart city in Calabarzon opens up a new wave of opportunities, with data at the forefront of improved operations across the city,” Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers first vice president Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

De Mesad said this expansion supports the government’s inclusive growth initiative by bringing economic development outside Metro Manila.

Lima Land said there would be new and existing locators expanding their footprints at the Lima Technology Center.

Japanese wire harness manufacturer Leading Co. Ltd. would start the construction of its facilities at LTC by December 2021. Its operation would commence by March 2022.

The Japanese firm manufactures wire harness products for construction and industrial machinery, supplying to big companies such as Yamaha and Komatsu.

Leaden is also operating in the United States and China.

Lima Land added Leaden would be joining a lineup of global companies operating within LTC, such as Epson, JT International, Littlefuse, and Yamaha.

Lima’s existing locator Philippines TRC Inc. would also expand its facility in 2021.

TRC’s operation involves metal processing (shaft) business focusing on painted products, resin molding, and assembly.

“We are happy to be welcoming Leaden and the expansion of TRC in Lima soon and are committed to ensure them ease of doing business and fully integrated solutions of infrastructure services such as power, water, land, and construction. They are coming at a perfect time as we are on track to complete our expansion plans,” Aboitiz IEC vice president for business development Eduardo Aboitiz said.