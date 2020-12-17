Home>Specials>Business>November car sales down

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. attributed the decline in month-on-month sales in November to the typhoons that hit Luzon in the previous month.

CAMPI and Truck Manufacturers Association reported the automotive vehicle sales declined last month by 7.4 percent to 23,162 units from 24,023 units sold in October this year.

Both passenger car and commercial vehicle sales went down by 13.33 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Compared to November 2019 figures, car sales recorded a decrease of 32.8 percent this year from 34,465 units.

Combined CAMPI and TMA sales from January to November this year dropped by 41.6 percent to 196,197 units from 336,226 units in the same period in 2019.

Sales of passenger cars declined by 39.1 percent to 60,857 units in the first 11 months of the year from last year’s 99,951 units sold in the previous year.

Commercial vehicle sales decreased by 42.7 percent to 135,340 units in January to November from 236,275 units in 2019.

“We remain optimistic in sustaining this level of sales performance for this month, which is critical for the industry to achieve its sales forecast,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said.

The local auto industry aims to reach 240,000 sales by end-2020.

