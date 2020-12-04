Ookla reports increase in PH internet speed amid lockdowns, typhoons and surge in demand

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s internet continues to improve based on a November 2020 report by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology.

For fixed broadband, the latest report reflected the country’s average download speed at 28.69Mbps, a 262.71% increase from its download speed of 7.91Mbps back in July 2016.

Meanwhile, mobile network overall performance yielded an average download speed of 18.49Mbps showing an increase of 148.52% from its speed of 7.44Mbps back in July 2016.

The consistent increase in internet speed happened despite COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns, which hindered infrastructure roll-out and maintenance of cell sites in various areas of the country since March 2020.

Notably, the improvements also transpired as the country reeled from the devastation caused by Typhoons “Ambo”, “Quinta”, Super Typhoon “Rolly” and Typhoon “Ulysses”. Region II, the NCR, CALABARZON, Central Luzon and nearby provinces, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Quezon province, the Bicol Region, Northern and Eastern Samar, CARAGA, Bukidnon and Davao del Norte were severely affected by these natural calamities.

The improvement timely came as telco services are trying to meet a 500% increase in demand of internet services due to the rise of work, education and entertainment-related usage due to the imposition of community quarantine guidelines.

In his speech, President Rodrigo Duterte demanded that telco services be significantly improved by the end of this year.

The country’s internet speed is expected to further improve with the DILG’s collaboration with the local government units in expediting permits related to building cellular towers.

As per Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, expediting the processing of permits to enable the telco industry to build the infrastructure needed to improve connectivity in the country.

DILG Sec. Eduardo Año said that more than 2,200 applications for permits of telco firms to build cell towers have been approved recently in a move to fast-track construction of cell sites for better connectivity services by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo Honasan have been intensifying the Free Wi-Fi For All project across various provinces to improve online class learning experience of the teachers and students in the remote areas.

Furthermore, the country’s third telco’s, DITO Telecommunity, commercial launch in March 2021 is expected to make telco services better and more affordable.