PH startups showcase potential

In an effort to promote the country’s startups in international conferences and showcase their potentials, the government sent a delegation to the Web Summit 2020 Online, touted as the most important and largest tech event in the world, on December 2 to 4.

The delegation is composed of 20 startups, nine partner enablers, and three government agencies. The 20 selected startups are composed of: 1Export; Acquisition Apps, Inc.; AIDE; Last Mile Inc.; Dorxata; Exora; Expedock; Insight SCS; Mayani; Mober; Nanotronics Inc.; Olivia Technology Group, Inc.; Podcast Network Asia; Saber Auto Technologies, Inc.; SeeYouDoc Corp.; Senti AI; SukiPlus; Taxumo Inc.; Vesl Inc.; and VR Spaces.

On the other hand, partner enablers include AIM-Dado Banatao, Inc.; Brainsparks; Impact Hub Manila; Kickstart Ventures; Launch Garage; QBO Innovation Hub; Startup Village; UP Enterprise; and Philippine Software Industry Association.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Trade and Industry, Science and Technology, and Information and Communications Technology are the government partners in the delegation.

Web Summit is an annual technology conference held in Lisbon, Portugal. It was originally held in Dublin, Ireland until 2016 when it moved permanently to Lisbon, Portugal.

Organized by the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau and Competitiveness and Innovation Group, in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in Lisbon and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Paris, the Philippine participation in Web Summit is one of the key activities for this year under the Startup Pilipinas Program.

The Startup Pilipinas is a five-point program developed by the DTI as the industry cluster program to foster inter-enterprise linkages among micro, small, and medium enterprises and strengthen collaborative networks.

With this action plan, the government aims to create high-growth and high-impact startups that would nurture innovation, sustain economic growth, and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

The five-point program is divided across the following areas of development:

Action No. 1: Increase culture and collaboration

Action No. 2: Address legal and regulatory barriers

Action No. 3: Support through government services, capital, and resources

Action No. 4: Create a national startup business council

Action No. 5: Establish a Philippine startup economic zone

Last year, the coouney was represented in the Web Summit through the efforts of Ambassador to Portugal Celia Anna Feria, paving the way for this year’s participation as it gets bigger this time.

Manila’s participation was funded by DTI-EMB, which aims to feature the Philippine startup community’s potential in the international market and provide them with global exposure and opportunities on partnerships, mentorship, and investments.