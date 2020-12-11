Subic Port exceeds collection goal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Customs-Port of Subic has reported that it has already surpassed its P25.2-billion target annual collection for the year.

Citing figures from its preliminary data, the Port collected a total revenue of P25,822,750,322 as of November 30.

It added that the collection for the first 11 months of the year is 2.09 percent higher than the target of P25,293,015,679 for the whole year.

In a statement, Port of Subic collector Maritess Martin said that despite hitting the annual target already, they would not relax and continue to strengthen its collection efforts and enhance border security and protection.

Also, the port collected and recovered a cumulative amount of P439,002,071 through its liquidation and billing unit from January to November.

It also exceeded the November collection target by 5.87 percent or a surplus of P134,951,619 against the month’s target collection of P2,298,066,872.

The BoC official added that they will not be complacent for the last few days of the month and still vow to hit its assigned collection target amounting to P2,360,478,861.

She said the positive collection performance of the port is a collective team effort and remarkable work of all the men and women of the port.

Martin also reassured its stakeholders and the transacting public that they would continue to provide excellent service, utmost attention and strive to meet their needs all the time as the port’s mantra would say “Service is the heart of the Port of Subic”.