Home>Specials>Business>Sportradar Completes IPO, Rings Opening Bell at NASDAQ

Sportradar Completes IPO, Rings Opening Bell at NASDAQ

Journal Online10
Sportradar Michael Jordan
SINGAPORE – September 15, 2021: (Front, Left-to-Right) Investor Michael Jordan, Founder and CEO Carsten Koerl, and investor Todd Boehly are surrounded by Sportradar employees as they ring the Nasdaq opening bell in celebration of the launch of the company’s IPO on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, rang the opening bell today at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, marking its first official day as a NASDAQ-listed company. Sportradar Global CEO Carsten Koerl was joined on stage by investors Michael Jordan and Todd Boehly, as well as the Sportradar executive team.

“Ringing the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ as a public company is a significant milestone in the history of Sportradar. It is a testament to the ambition, originality and resourcefulness of our employees, the strength and commitment of our partners, the confidence and support of our investors and the vision of our customers,” said Carsten Koerl, founder and CEO of Sportradar. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to propel digital transformation across the sports ecosystem as a result of our dedication to developing the most innovative products and solutions that drive fan engagement.”

To learn more about Sportradar, please visit: https://www.sportradar.com/

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

