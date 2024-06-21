Sports enthusiasts urged to join free clinics in Manila

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting sports enthusiasts to take advantage of the free sports clinic being conducted under the auspices of the Manila Sports Council (MASCO) headed by Roel de Guzman.

Lacuna said that the activity, dubbed, “2nd Mayora Honey Lacuna Free Sports Clinic”, is on its third and last week. The first clinic was held June 18 to 19 while the second is scheduled from June 21 to 22.

The said program consists of basketball, badminton, karate-do, swimming and volleyball.

According to Lacuna, the objective of the program is to teach kids under 14 years of age the fundamentals of various sports discipline to keep them away from vices.

The mayor said that even while the last day of the clinic is on June 22, those interested may still register.

Also on June 22, Lacuna said that the city government, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) under its head Charlie Dungo, will be holding the ‘Coronation Night of Miss Manila 2024: Woman of Worth.’

The event is slated to take place at 7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater.

A total of 24 women Manila residents will be vying for the prestigious title of Miss Manila 2024.

Dungo said Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia will serve as event hosts.