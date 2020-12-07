Adamos to join PBA draft

Ben Adamos has decided to forego his final year of NCAA eligibility for Perpetual to apply for the PBA draft. Photo by Dennis Abrina

Ben Adamos has decided to forego his final year of NCAA eligibility for Perpetual to apply for the PBA draft. Photo by Dennis Abrina

BEN Adamos has decided to forego his final year of NCAA men’s basketball eligibility with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to enter the PBA Rookie Draft.

This was confirmed yesterday by Adamos’ agent Ed Ponceja, as his departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle for the Altas under new coach Myk Saguiguit.

“Unang una po sa lahat, Gusto ko pong mag pasalamat sa lahat ng binigay ninyong opportunity sa akin at na makapaglaro para sa Perpetual,” said the 6-foot-6 Adamos.

“Pinag desisyunan ko na po na i-take sa next level at sumali sa darating na draft sa PBA,” he added.

The 24-year old Adamos played one season for the Altas, averaging 11.6 points on 45.1-percent shooting from the field and 30.8-percent from the three-point area, alongside 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Prior to Perpetual, Adamos suited up for San Beda and won two NCAA championships. Playing alongside Nigerian slotman Ola Adeogun, Adamos averaged 4.03 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his two seasons with the Red Lions.

Adamos, whose most recent stint was with Bacolod Master Sardines in the MPBL, actually started his collegiate career with Technological Institute of the Philippines.

Holdovers Jielo Razon, Tonton Peralta and 6-foot-7 big man Mario Barasi will now lead the Altas, who are seeking to rebound from last

year’s five-win campaign.

Saguiguit took over as Perpetual head coach from Frankie Lim, who resigned several months ago.

