BEST Center exclusive country representative to UN Basketball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE BEST Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) founded by the late national coach Nicanor “Nic” Jorge in 1978, has been designated by the United Nations of Basketball (UNB) as the only member nation representing the Philippines.

The UNB was launched in 2020 with the aim of developing the world’s future basketball stars while encouraging peace by bringing people and nations together through basketball. It aims to become the largest global basketball development network, outside of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

As the exclusive representative of the country, the BEST Center can network and cross-promote with similar organizations around the world, and compete in regional and global UNB championships vs. other member nations.

“This latest development is a welcome leap for the BEST Center, which has taken the lead in youth basketball and volleyball development since it pioneered the scientific approach to young basketball development in the country,” BEST Center Executive Vice President Monica Jorge said.

The BEST Center has produced many of the biggest names to have played professional and amateur basketball, as well as contribute to the development of young players who have played in the various national squads.

BEST Center will also send players and coaches to take part in the UNB General Assembly International Basketball Camp Experience: 5-day camp, NCAA exposure tournament and the NBA Summer League.

The UNB’s Coaches Without Borders program will also work with BEST Center players and coaches, who will also get the chance to join the Basketball Ambassadors program in the US, and participate in the UNB Residential Academies education program, among others.

UNB is led by Secretary-General Alan Walls– an American international basketball coach and administrator with over 25 years of experience on the youth, high school, NCAA, professional and national team levels in 16 countries on five continents.

Walls has worked with the national federations of Turkey, Romania, Palestine, Mongolia and El Salvador. He has coached or conducted camps and clinics throughout the United States – including his native Hawaii – Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, China, Hong Kong, Kenya and Israel.