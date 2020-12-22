Brickman, 2 other SMB-Alab standouts join PBA draft

FIL-AM guard Jason Brickman of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas tries to score against the Singapore Slingers in a ASEAN Basketball League regular season game in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last February. ABL photo

FIL-AM guard Jason Brickman of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas tries to score against the Singapore Slingers in a ASEAN Basketball League regular season game in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last February. ABL photo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE San Miguel Alab Pilipinas standouts were among the early entrants in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser have thrown their names for the pro league’s annual rookie selection proceedings, which is expected to be stacked following the cancellation of the ASEAN Basketball League and UAAP men’s basketball tournaments.

Brickman, 29, is easily the most famed of the applicants as the Fil-Am guard ranked fourth in NCAA Division I’s career assists list from his time in LIU Brooklyn.

The 5-foot-10 Brickman won a ABL championship with the Westports Malaysia Dragons in 2016 before moving to the Mono Vampire in Thailand.

Brickman’s most recent stint was with the Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad, averaging 8.9 points on 45-percent shooting, to go with 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in the ABL season which was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gray, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-6 athletic Fil-Am prospect.

The 24-year-old product of Dominican University of California posted 8.4 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in his lone season with Alab.

The 26-year-old brother of San Miguel winger Matt, Ganuelas-Rosser was a part of the 2018 Alab champion squad. A 6-foot-7 banger from UC Riverside, Ganuelas-Rosser tallied 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in his second year with the Philippine club.

Behind the trio, Alab Pilipinas was running second behind Mono Vampire with a 10-6 record when play halted last March 13 due to the public health emergency.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight