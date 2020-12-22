Home>Sports>Basketball>Brickman, 2 other SMB-Alab standouts join PBA draft

Brickman, 2 other SMB-Alab standouts join PBA draft

Theodore P. Jurado10
Jason Brickman
FIL-AM guard Jason Brickman of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas tries to score against the Singapore Slingers in a ASEAN Basketball League regular season game in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last February. ABL photo

THREE San Miguel Alab Pilipinas standouts were among the early entrants in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser have thrown their names for the pro league’s annual rookie selection proceedings, which is expected to be stacked following the cancellation of the ASEAN Basketball League and UAAP men’s basketball tournaments.

Brickman, 29, is easily the most famed of the applicants as the Fil-Am guard ranked fourth in NCAA Division I’s career assists list from his time in LIU Brooklyn.

The 5-foot-10 Brickman won a ABL championship with the Westports Malaysia Dragons in 2016 before moving to the Mono Vampire in Thailand.

Brickman’s most recent stint was with the Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad, averaging 8.9 points on 45-percent shooting, to go with 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in the ABL season which was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gray, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-6 athletic Fil-Am prospect.

The 24-year-old product of Dominican University of California posted 8.4 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in his lone season with Alab.

The 26-year-old brother of San Miguel winger Matt, Ganuelas-Rosser was a part of the 2018 Alab champion squad. A 6-foot-7 banger from UC Riverside, Ganuelas-Rosser tallied 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in his second year with the Philippine club.

Behind the trio, Alab Pilipinas was running second behind Mono Vampire with a 10-6 record when play halted last March 13 due to the public health emergency.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Theodore P. Jurado

Suggested Articles
Metro

Woman hit by ex-partner with lead pipe, critical

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena
A WOMAN was critically wounded after she was reportedly hit by her former live-in partner with a lead pipe. PLTCOL
Cynthia Carrion
POC Executive Board member and Gymmnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion
Other Sports

Proposed POC age eligibility: 78

Ed Andaya
AGE doesn’t matter. Well, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Executive Board has agreed to set the age eligibility for officials
Opinion

Motorcycle cops pangtapat sa riding-in-tandem criminals

Edd Reyes
MUKHANG makakakuha na ng katapat ang kilabot na grupo ng mga riding-in-tandem na may kagagawan ng ilang mga malalaking krimen
Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
Nation

Puyat seeks repeal of policy allowing 35-year-old retirees

People's Tonight
TOURISM Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) board of trustees would move to repeal its current policy