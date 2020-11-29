Chambers to join pro sports summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE importance of getting a good education even by professional athletes will be underscored by former PBA Best Import awardee Sean Chambers during the second Philippine Professional Sports Summit via Zoom teleconferencing and Facebook live on Dec. 5.

Chambers, who won six PBA championships with Alaska Milk from 1989 go 2001, will share his experience during the virtual sports summit organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

The 55-year-old standout from Los Angeles, California, who led Alaska to the PBA grandslam in 1996, is now working as Dean of Students at Fern Bacon Middle School in Sacramento.

GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said top sports officials were also invited to participate in the seminar, which has the theme “Innovative Leadership in Crisis.”

The other guest speakers and their topics are:

Dr. Radentor Viernes, GAB Medical Section chief, on Joint Administrative Order 2020-001 and Requirements for Athletic Bubble.

Atty. Ermar U. Benitez, GAB Legal Division chief, on Updates on laws and rules and regulations.

Princess Galura, General Manager of Sunrise Events Inc. on triathlon.

Jerome Calatrava, Vice President ofOmega Pro-Sports International, on Restarting Combat Sports in the Philippines.

JC Mananquil, Professional Boxing Manager and Promoter, on General Santos City Boxing Bubble.

Dr. Sheryll Casuga, Licensed Psychologist,Clinical-Forensic-Sports, John F. Kennedy University, San Francisco,

California on Why Philippine Sports Needs Sports Psychiatry.

Atty. Mickey Ignatius Ingles, Professor of Law at Ateneo de Manila University, on The Role of Sport in Addressing Gender Issues: Safe Spaces Act or the “Bawal Bastos Act”.

Rhose Montreal, Executive Vice President of Women National Basketball League, on Women Leaders in Professional Sports.

Dr. Rodrigo Angelo Ong, University of the Philippines Octa Fellow Group, on A glimpse of CTG 3×3 Bubble.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and PBA Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Castro on the PBA Bubble Best Practices.

Mikhail “Coco” Torre, Commissioner of Philippine Football League, on Changing the Filipino Mindset About Football and PFL Bubble Best Practices.

Hubert P. Minn, Chairman of Ring Officials for the World Boxing Council and NorthAmerican Boxing Federation, will also deliver a special message.

For more information, please contact the Ms. Diane Pasigua at 0917-1844092 or e-mail chairman@gab.gov.ph

