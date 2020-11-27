Johnson to apply to PBA

Franky Johnson tries to elude Troy Rike during last month's Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup Leg 1 Finals in Calamba, Laguna.

THE Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league has lost another marquee player in Franky Johnson, as the Fil-Am guard on Friday has declared his intention to enter the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

Johnson followed the footsteps of national 3×3 pool aces Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan who earlier signified their intention to join the draft.

“When I came here to the Philippines in 2018 to pursue my overseas professional basketball career, my goal and aspirations were to always play in the PBA,” said the 6-foot-2 Johnson.

“It was a league that I always had my mind set on, and a goal I wanted to accomplish since I was playing college basketball back in the USA in 2015,” he added.

A former Virginia Union player in the NCAA Division II in 2015 and has also played in NAIA Division II school Warner Pacific in 2016, Johnson had a PBA D-League stint with AMA Online University last year.

Johnson’s best moments in the country, however, was in 3×3, where he became the eighth-ranked player in the country.

During the recently-concluded President’s Cup in the Calamba bubble, Johnson foiled Munzon-led Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines’ bid for a season sweep by leading Uling Roasters Butuan City winning one of the five leg championships at stake.

Johnson is forever grateful for the opportunity given to him by the now-pro league.

“I am very grateful for the experience with Chooks-to-Go,” said Johnson.

“I’ve accomplished great things in the league that I will forever cherish. I’ve had a great run and great experience and I will always be grateful of the opportunity Chooks gave me to thrive and shine in the country’s first-ever professional 3×3 league in the country,” he added.

Johnson passed on last year’s PBA draft to be one of the best 3×3 players in the country.

