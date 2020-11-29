Muyang to join PBA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REIGNING NCAA men’s basketball champion Letran is now bracing for the departure of big man Larry Muyang.

Knights coach Bonnie Tan yesterday confirmed that Muyang has declared for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

“Last year pa dapat siya magpapa-draft,” said Tan in a message to People’s Tonight. “25 na Larry and I think its about time for him.”

The Sta. Ana, Pampanga native first suited up for La Salle in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament in 2015 and delivered quality minutes for the Green Archers under then coach Juno Sauler.

But Muyang was eased out of the rotation the following season following the arrival of Cameroon’s Ben Mbala and another Pampanga star in Justine Baltazar. \After serving his one-year residency, Muyang played for Letran under then coach Jeff Napa in 2018 and won the Rookie of the Year honors.

Muyang was one of the vital cogs in the Muralla-based program’s 2019 championship run that ended San Beda’s three-year reign. He

averaged 12.7 points and seven rebounds last season.

The 6-foot-5 Muyang will enter the draft despite having one more year of eligibility for the Knights.

If Muyang decides to forego his final year, Letran will now turn to Jeo Ambohot and Ato Ular in doing the work in the middle.

A breadwinner of his family, Muyang also had stints for Pampanga and San Juan in the MPBL.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has presented a webinar series for the whole month of November as it aims to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through sports. Last Saturday, San Sebastian’s Fr. Glynn Ortega, OAR, tackled the vision, mission and core values that laid the foundation for the NCAA’s reason for its existence, while Jose Rizal University’s Paul Supan discussed the rules on eligibility and conduct of players, coaches and officials.

The NCAA Saturday-only webinars have also tackled nutritional concerns in sports, and physical conditioning and training.

