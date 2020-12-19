Home>Sports>Basketball>NCAA eyes return to Rizal Coliseum

NCAA eyes return to Rizal Coliseum

Theodore P. Jurado8
Jeo Ambohot
Jeo Ambohot of Letran challenges Kim Aurin of Perpetual Help during a NCAA men’s basketball match last October 11, 2019 at the Filoil Flying V Centre. The league is plotting to return to its old home at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Photo by Dennis Abrina)

THE NCAA is looking to return to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum as the league prepares for its centennial year in 2024.

NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Season 96 host Letran said the league is planning not just only the basketball tournaments to be played at the historic Malate venue but also the volleyball competitions.

The NCAA has been holding most of its basketball and volleyball games at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan since 2007 and 2012, respectively.

Big basketball games like the Finals are held either at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City or at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Accessibility is one major factor why the country’s oldest collegiate athletic league is plotting to return to its old home, which is now air-conditioned.

Rizal is very accessible. For example, coming from Intramuros, if you ride a Taxi or Grab, it’s just minutes away,” Calvo said during a recent Milcu Sports Basketball Got Skills Philippines podcast.

While the league is eyeing to hold its coronavirus-stalled Season 96 basketball and volleyball tournaments in a bubble next year, Calvo is also prioritizing the NCAA’s return to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

I made initial contacts with the PSC with Sir Butch (Ramirez, PSC chairman). There’s a place there where we can exhibit the 100 years of the NCAA, we can transform it into a museum going to NCAA 100,” said Calvo.

The facility was refurbished last year in time for the 30th Southeast Asian Games and is currently used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility.

Aside from the NCAA. the Rizal Memorial Coliseum previously hosted UAAP basketball and volleyball games, the PBA and the defunct MICAA and MBA basketball leagues.

Theodore P. Jurado

