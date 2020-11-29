Parks, Abueva lead way in PBA SPs race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOBBY Ray Parks, Jr. of Talk N Text and Aaron Black of Meralco are surely making their fathers proud.

Parks, son of seven-time PBA Best Import Bobby Parks, and Black, son of former PBA Mr. 100 Percent awardee Norman Black, led the way in the race for the coveted individual awards in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center in Pampanga.

Parks, who is widely responsible for Talk N Text’s 3-2 victory over Phoenix Super LPG in their semifinal showdown, took over the top spot in the statistical points race after the semifinals.

The 6-4 Fil-American shooting guard from Paranaque has 38.3 points, way ahead of Calvin Abueva of Phoenix and CJ Perez of Terrafirma.

Parks, who was selected as No.2 overall by Blackwater in the 2018 PBA Draft, averaged 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 16 games with the Tropang Giga to assume the top spot.

The former National Uiversity standout erupted with a career-high 41 points in Talk N Text’s 103-110 setback to Phoenix in Game 2.

He also scored 40 points in the Tropang Giga’s 112-101 win over Terrafirma last Oct. 12, and 36 points in their 102-101 victory over Phoenix in Game 4 last Nov. 25.

Abueva, nicknamed “The Beast”, is second with 37.1 SPs on solid averages of 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his much-awaited return from a 16-month suspension.

Perez, the league’s leading scorer with 24.4 points per game, remains in third place third with 35.7 SPs.

Fil-Canadian Matthew Wright skidded to fourth place with 35.6 SPs due to limited playing time as a result of a sprained ankle.

Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort is fifth in the list with 34.6 SPs.

Also in the list of top performing players are Roger Pogoy of Talk N Text (33.5), Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra (33.1), Jason Perkins of Phoenix (32.7) and Scottie Thompson of Ginebra

(32.7)

Black and Roosevelt Adams of Terrafirma are locked in a tight battle for the top rookie award.

Black, who was selected at No. 18 by Meralco in the 2019 PBA Draft, had averages of 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11 games for the Bolts.

The former AMA University and Ateneo standout scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter of Meralco’ 78-71 win over San Miguel Beer.

He also hit the clutch baskets in Meralco’s 93-81 victory over Alaska last Oct. 13. Adams is the No.1 pick by Terrafirma.

Publication Source : People's Tonight