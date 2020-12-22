PBA bubble gets high rating

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE recently-concluded PBA bubble received a high rating approval from no less than the Deputy Chief Implementerof the National Action Plan Against COVID-19.

Secretary Vince Dizon said the league deserves more than just a passing grade after it managed to traverse its 45th season with the successful staging of the Philippine Cup at Clark, Pampanga.

Barangay Ginebra won the championship after beating TnT Tropang Giga in five games of the finals.

“Conservatively, siguro nasa mga 90percent ang aking rating,” he said Tuesday when asked in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) webcast Forum on how he would rate the bubble conference on a scale of 1 to 100. “Ang pinaka-importante ay walang nagkasakit.”

There were challenges met along theway, but Asia’s first ever play-for-league survived the test and got the jobdone in what was the most trying time in its long, rich history.

That wouldn’t be possible without thecooperation and help of the PBA hierarchy led by Commissioner Willie Marcial, who joined Dizon in the online session presented by San Miguel Corp., Go ForGold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the PhilippineAmusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“Yung PBA bubble ay hindi magiging success kung hindi dahil sa tulong at kooperasyon ng PBA leadership sa pamumuno ni Commissioner Willie,” said Dizon, also president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, while not failing to mention as well the help extended by the PBA owners, members of the Board, commissioner’s staff, players, coaches, and other team personnel.

“Napakaganda ng samahan na nangyari noong PBA bubble dala na rin ng objective natin na siguraduhin na maging healthy and safe yung bubble.”

Marcial added self discipline in strictly following the health protocols and seeking the advice of medical expertsand government officials like Dizon, helped the league get through its only conference for the season.

“Sundin lang nila yung mga nilatag naprotocols, palagay ko hindi na kayo magkakamali kasi nagawa namin,” he said inthe same forum presented by Smart and Upstream Media as webcast partner.

The PBA chief said there’s still no concrete plan yet whether the league will undergo another bubble season or shift to the more moderate closed-circuit system where teams and players all have the same house-gym-house routine during the course of the conference.

Dizon, who is also OIC-chairman of theClark Development Corp (CDC), agreed with Marcial that it’s still too early to tell if the league needs to go through a bubble set-up again, considering the time frame between now and the projected opening of Season 46 in early April.

But granting it does, Clark is more than willing to help the league again.

“Ang mako-commit namin sa IATF,regardless of bubble, semi-bubble, may audience o walang audience, gagawin naming lahat at sa NTF (National Task Force against COVID-19) para suportahan ang PBAna matuloy ang 46th season,” said Dizon.