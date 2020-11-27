PBA: Tropang Giga make it

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TALK N Text is back in the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup after eight long years.

Bobby Ray Parks made sure about it.

Parks put up another herculean effort for Talk N Text, finishing with a near triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Tropang Giga’s 91-81 win over Phoenix Super LPG in their fifth and deciding game at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Sports Arena in Pampanga.

Park’s game-long heroics included 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, including seven straight points in a decisive stretch to virtually put the game away for the Tropang Giga.

“It’s good to be back in the finals. I must commend the players… all of them. They really stepped up,” said Talk N Text coach Bong Ravena

Parks seven-point swing included a well-contested three-point shot to make it 78-62 and back-to-back driving layups to turn it to 82-67 with 4:03 remaining.

And after Phoenix threatened for the last time at 79-87, Parks canned two more free throws to make it another 10-point lead.

Overall, Parks made 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 clip from the free throw line in 45 foul-plagued minutes for the Tropang Giga.

Four other players — Simon Enciso, Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy and Jay Washington — also scored in double figures for Talk N Text,which will meet the winner of the other semifinal showdown between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Enciso finished with 12 points, Castro added 11 points and six assists, Pogoy had 11 points and five rebounds and Washington had 11 points and two rebounds.

Troy Rosario added four points on a dismal 1-of-8 shooting, with seven rebounds and two assists.

Calvin Abueva had a monster game with 23 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Phoenix.

But Abueva’s partner, Matthew Wright, had a bad shooting night in the biggest game of his career.

Wright was limited to only 13 points on a dismal 5-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-13 from the rainbow territory.

Another Phoenix gunner, Jason Perkins, had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Justin Chua had nine points, RJ Jazul had eight points and Brian Heruela had seven points in Phoenix’s losing effort.

The last time Talk N Text captured the All-Filipino title was in 2012 with a 4-0 sweep of Rain or Shine.

The Tropang Giga missed the finals of the next seven All-Filipino tournaments, five of which were won by the June Mar Fajardo-led San Miguel Beer.

Talk N Text also reached the finals of the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup but lost to San Miguel in six games.

The scores:

Talk N Text (91) – Parks 26, Enciso 12, Castro 11, Pogoy 11, Washington 11, Erram 9, Rosario 4, Carey 4, Montalbo 3, Reyes 0.

Phoenix (81) – Abueva 23, Wright 13, Perkins 11, Chua 9, Jazul 8, Heruela 7, Rios 6, Mallari 4, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 25-20, 40-34, 62-53, 91-81.

Publication Source : People's Tonight