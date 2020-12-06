Home>Sports>Basketball>Ramos ready for Ateneo

Ramos ready for Ateneo

Theodore P. Jurado5
Dwight Ramos
Incoming Ateneo guard Dwight Ramos: Ready for the challenge. Photo courtesy of FIBA.COM

RISING star Dwight Ramos found it odd that he had already played more games with Gilas Pilipinas even before suiting for Ateneo in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am guard from California will have his much-awaited UAAP debut for the powerhouse Blue Eagles once the league is ready to push through its Season 83, which remains hanging in the balnce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yeah I mean it’s a little weird in that way but I think it’s just that the season got pushed back so far, without that I would have been playing in Ateneo already,” said Ramos during a recent “The Prospects Pod” vodcast.

Based on his scintillating performance against Thailand in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the Manama, Bahrain bubble, expectations has become greater for Ramos.

There will be the pressure playing for the four-peat seeking Eagles and filling a huge void left by three-time Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena, but Ramos is ready for the challenge.

I’m just excited to play. I don’t really think about the pressure I mean it’s just basketball. We played how many games in our life just more basketball games really I don’t really see too much pressure in that,” said Ramos.

What Ramos is looking forward for his stint with Ateneo is playing alongside Ivorian center Ange Kouame, who could be part of the Gilas program once he hurdled the naturalization process.

A Ramos-Kouame killer combo will be dreaded for the rest of the UAAP.

Ange he’s someone I would be able to play with a bigman like that so it will be fun, a rim protector, throwing lobs. It will be fun to play with him,” said Ramos.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Theodore P. Jurado

