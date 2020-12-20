Home>Sports>Basketball>Ravena powers SanEn to victory

Ravena powers SanEn to victory

Theodore P. Jurado

THIRDY Ravena scored 11 points and had a key block late in the game as SanEn NeoPhoenix continued its resurgence as it nipped Niigata Albirex BB, 85-81, in the Japan B. League Saturday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena, who missed the majority of the payoff period, also tallied two rebounds, and one assist as the NeoPhoenix hiked their West Division record to 5-17.

Clinging to an 83-81 lead with 19 seconds remaining, Ravena got switched on Allen Durham.

Despite giving up much height and weight, the 6-foot-2 Filipino guard did not back down against the multi-time PBA Best Import, completely denying him at the post.

Stevan Jerovatu then sealed SanEn’s third consecutive win by knocking down two insurance free throws.

Kyle Hunt led the NeoPhoenix with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Jerovatu also posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

I’ll be promising that we are starting to play better. We are getting better and better,” said SanEn’s Serbian coach Branislav Vicentic.

Niigata answered back with an away victory over SanEn, 86-79, yesterday.

The loss ended the NeoPhoenix’s three-game winning streak.

