Sotto impresses Shaw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IGNITE coach Brian Shaw liked what he saw on young center Kai Sotto despite the NBA G League’s pro pathway team’s 107-113 loss to a group of G-League veterans in a scrimmage Tuesday in Walnut Creek, California.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto, seeking to be the first pure Filipino to make it to the NBA, contributed five points, five rebounds and two blocks for

Ignite.

“Kai has been good. He’s getting stronger, building stamina. He’s learning to use his length. I have to find a way to get him more involved offensively,” said Shaw, a five-time NBA champion as a player and a coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“His biggest impact for us is on the defensive end,” he added.

Sotto went 1-of-5 from the field and committed two turnovers.

Ignite was led by Jonathan Kuminga. The 6-foot-8 forward from Congo had 26 points, making 11 of his 15 shots, along with eight rebounds.

Fil-Am guard Jalen Green, who was one of the top recruits of the class of 2020, added 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with seven

boards.

Shaw was definitely impressed with Kuminga and Green, who carried the load offensively for Ignite.

Daishen Nix, another high school prospect who made the jump to the G-League, had nine points and nine assists, while Isaiah Todd brought a lot of energy in the game and finished with eight points and six boards.

Being a young squad, Shaw is very much aware of the birth pains that Sotto and the rest of Ignite has.

“Obviously, there were some turnovers that we can clean up, which can be expected when you put a group together like this,” said Shaw.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight