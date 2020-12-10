Sotto to play for Gilas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCHEDULE-PERMITTING, Kai Sotto is looking forward to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

“I think it’s a higher probability for me to play this upcoming window, but it all still depends on the schedule because we might have a G League season next year,” said Sotto during NBA G League media avilability for Ignite.

“I’m looking forward to the next window. I really hope that there will be a better schedule so I’ll be available and I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really excited,” he added.

The Philippines is undefeated in three matches and will face South Korea twice and Indonesia in the final window.

Despite his busy schedule, Sotto was able to find some time to follow the performance of of the all-cadets Gilas team in the Manama, Bahrain bubble and was happy with how his fellow young guns played against Thailand.

“I watched some of the highlights and I’m really proud of what they’ve shown,” said Sotto. “Everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, saw what they did and it’s been a great two games and I’m impressed by what they did.”

“It’s just really exciting to see the future, and that shows a brighter future for the country when it comes to playing international tournaments.”

While everything is hanging in the balance for his return Gilas stint, the 7-foot-2 young center is focusing on his much-awaited debut for Ignite for the 2020-21 G League season.

Aside Sotto, Fil-Am Jalen Green, as well as other top prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Princepal Singh are also with Ignite, which is not affiliated with any NBA G League team and will primarily focus on developing their skills to eventually move up to the NBA.

“Working on adjustments playing against pros in recent scrimmages. It’s not easy. Need to be more aggressive especially since basketball players today are stronger and faster,” said Sotto.

With the G League a stepping stone of fulfilling his ultimate dream, Sotto was glad that the culture of the Philippine fans is really supportive.

“Me trying to make it in the NBA, it’s not just my dream but a lot of people’s dreams. Gotta work every single day to get better and reach that goal. Doing it for them,” said Sotto.

Publication Source : People's Tonight