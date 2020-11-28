Strong game by Ramos vs Thais

Dwight Ramos: solid numbers that are not just collegiate-worthy, but also in professional standards.

DWIGHT Ramos’ dominant performance for the Philippines’ 93-61 win over Thailand in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in the Bahrain bubble Friday night proved a promising glimpse not only to what the future holds for the Gilas program.

An incoming Ateneo guard, Ramos’ brilliant all-around game against the Thais has sent a message to the rest of the UAAP men’s

basketball field that the Blue Eagles remain the gold standard.

Ramos produced solid numbers that are not just collegiate-worthy, but also in professional standards.

In the emphatic win that put the Philippines on top of the Group A standings at 2-0, the 6-foot-5 Ramos tallied a team-high 20 points on a perfect 7-of-7 clip from the field including two three-pointers and went 4-of-4 from the foul line. He also had a team-best seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to go with an impressive +30 efficiency rating.

UAAP basketball pundits who saw the first glimpse of Ramos were visibly awed with his showing in the qualifiers.

And even Ramos was surprised even himself with his performance.

“It’s probably my first game ever (that all my shots went in). The ball just went in today,” said Ramos.

The Fil-Am guard from California was also quick to downplay his showing, saying his efforts were made possible by the trust his teammates had given him.

“I felt good,” said Ramos. “My teammates passed me the ball and they got me in the right spots. We’re just out there trying to have fun, try to follow our gameplan.”

Ramos hopes to sustain his game when Gilas face Thailand anew on Monday.

No wonder, after the second window, everybody is now anticipating on what Ramos can offer in the UAAP when the coronavirus-delayed Season 83 opens in the second quarter of 2021.

With coach Tab Baldwin, who is also the Gilas Pilipinas program director, guiding Ramos, Ange Kouame and the solid Ateneo core,

it maybe a foregone conclusion that the Eagles might dominate the next UAAP wars.

