Tuffin to stay in NZBL

FAR Eastern University’s Fil-Kiwi forward Ken Tuffin yesterday afternoon announced that he is foregoing his final year of eligibility in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

Tuffin, who was cleared by the UAAP last June to play in the semi-pro New Zealand Basketball League (NZ-NBL), will continue to suit up for the Steelformers Taranaki Mountainairs.

The experience of playing in the Oceania nation’s biggest basketball competition was supposed to be handy for Tuffin for the Tamaraws.

“With the recent cancellation of UAAP Season 83 and after much thought and discussion over the last few weeks, I’ve come to the decision to forgo my final playing year in FEU and instead play here in the NZNBL for a season. This decision was hard for me but in times of uncertainty I felt the need to do what’s best for me and have some certainty about what I’m doing right now,” Tuffin posted on his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-4 Tuffin has been in the Final Four in all four years with the Tamaraws. He averaged 6.57 points and 3.64 rebounds in over 19 minutes per game last year.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am and just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey in FEU,” said Tuffin, who owed his coaches Nash and Olsen Racela for the opportunity to play for the Morayta-based squad.

“To the FEU community, thank you so much for your support over the years and and I hope you understand. This is not the end and know that I’ll see you all again. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Hanggng sa muli,” he added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight