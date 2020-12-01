UAAP Season 83 uncertain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THINGS are looking dim for the UAAP to savage its coronavirus-stalled Season 83 tournaments after one of its member-schools has decided to continue to conduct online classes for the rest of school year 2020-21.

Ateneo, in a letter to its university community yesterday, said that it will continue to hold online classes from January to May 2021 in

view of mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The UAAP has repeatedly firm on its stance during this public health emergency that if there is still no face-to-face classes, there

will be no games.

Ateneo president Fr. Roberto C. Yap SJ yesterday said the university’s decision came after a careful consideration of the national

and international health situation as well as the prevailing government health guidelines.

The government remains firm on its stance that until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available to the general public, it’s only then when face-to-face classes can resume.

The UAAP was forced to cancel its second semester sports in April due to the Luzon-wide lockdown. The league last played on March 9, when Nazareth School of National University was crowned as the high school boys basketball champions.

The new season was supposed to have its traditional September start, but the persistent coronavirus pandemic in the country prevented

the league from pushing through the tournaments.

The UAAP is still waiting for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to approve the implementing rules and regulations of student-athletes’ return to training.

