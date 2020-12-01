Home>Sports>Basketball>UAAP Season 83 uncertain

UAAP Season 83 uncertain

Theodore P. Jurado7

THINGS are looking dim for the UAAP to savage its coronavirus-stalled Season 83 tournaments after one of its member-schools has decided to continue to conduct online classes for the rest of school year 2020-21.

Ateneo, in a letter to its university community yesterday, said that it will continue to hold online classes from January to May 2021 in
view of mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The UAAP has repeatedly firm on its stance during this public health emergency that if there is still no face-to-face classes, there
will be no games.

Ateneo president Fr. Roberto C. Yap SJ yesterday said the university’s decision came after a careful consideration of the national
and international health situation as well as the prevailing government health guidelines.

The government remains firm on its stance that until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available to the general public, it’s only then when face-to-face classes can resume.

The UAAP was forced to cancel its second semester sports in April due to the Luzon-wide lockdown. The league last played on March 9, when Nazareth School of National University was crowned as the high school boys basketball champions.

The new season was supposed to have its traditional September start, but the persistent coronavirus pandemic in the country prevented
the league from pushing through the tournaments.

The UAAP is still waiting for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to approve the implementing rules and regulations of student-athletes’ return to training.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Theodore P. Jurado

Suggested Articles
Provincial

PRO MIMAROPA has new regional director

Jojo C. Magsombol
THE incoming regional director of the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA, PBGEN Pascual Grageda Munoz, Jr., was accorded with Foyer Honors
fake cigarettes
Chief Customs Officer Reynaldo Yacat and Acevedo lead the destruction of P160 million worth of fake cigarettes and imported vegetables. Photo by BERNARD GALANG
Provincial

BoC destroys P160M seized products in Porac

Bernard Galang
PORAC, Pampanga — The Bureau of Customs (BoC) destroyed some P160 million worth of assorted perishable and non-perishable products at
Emerito "Emer" Legaspi
Emerito "Emer" Legaspi
Basketball

Former Toyota star Legaspi recalls most memorable games in the PBA

Ed Andaya
FORMER Toyota player Emerito "Emer" Legaspi may have retired in the PBA in 1985, but he still fondly remembers some
Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Ernest Cu
Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna launch the school bus connectivity in Manila with (left) Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chair and CEO of Ayala Corp. and Ernest Cu, Globe President & CEO. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko issues EO allowing 30% capacity in churches, mosques

Itchie G. Cabayan
AN executive order allowing up to 30 percent of seating capacity in religious gatherings in churches, chapels and mosques was