ABAP lauds Marcial’s win

THE Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) expressed elation over the win by national boxer-turned-professional Eumir Felix Marcial in his pro debut Wednesday evening against Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles.

ABAP Secretary General Ed Picson said “ we’re happy for Eumir and we send our congratulations to him. We hope he can now conisder rejoining the national team and focus on training for Olympic-style boxing.”

For his part, association president Ricky Vargas said “we expected no less from Eumir. His talent and skills carried him through. We are glad that he got time for staying active during this pandemic and it should help him when he focuses on training for the Olympics”.

The national boxing team is getting ready for “bubble training” and is in negotiations for foreign training at the nearest available opportunity.

ABAP also has another Olympic-qualified boxer in Irish Magno and several others who are hoping to book a ticket for the Olympiad next year.

Among them are current women’s world champion Nesthy Petecio, 2016 Olympian Rogen Ladon and Fil-British fighter John Marvin.