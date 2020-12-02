Globe gives support to boxing champ Martin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALWAYS on the lookout for promising athletes and potential world champions, Globe pledges its support to boxer Carl Jammes Martin as he takes on a veteran fighter from the South in a bantamweight showdown in the Omega Pro Sports International’s (OPSI) two-part “bubble” boxing action on Dec.18.

Martin, who hails from Hingyon, Ifugao, remains undefeated in 15 professional fights. 14 of these wins came via knockout.

Martin, who is fondly called, “Wonder Boy:, is being touted as the second coming of boxing icon and eight-division world champion Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is also the latest Globe Ambassador.

“We see the vast potential of Carl as the next Filipino world boxing champion. Despite his young age, he shows discipline, humility and hunger to be the best in his chosen sport.” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

“We would be more than happy to help him realize his dream of bringing glory and fame to the country just like what Senator Manny Pacquiao has done and continues to do so until now.”

Martin, who proudly shows his Ifugao roots when he enters the ring, is coming from impressive wins against an array of seasoned fighters in 2019.

Among his notable victims are such Petchorchae Kokietgym (3rd round knockout) and Yuttichai Wannawong (1st round TKO) both from Thailand and Filipino veterans Venezer Alolod (7th round KO) and Philip Luis Cuerdo (3rd round KO) before the COVID-19 pandemic halted his rise in the packed bantamweight division for most of 2020.

He won the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight crown after stopping Alolod in September last year. Martin retained his title three months later by knocking out Cuerdo.

He is currently ranked number 39 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Aside from being undefeated, Martin is a social media sensation as his last four bouts posted by his fans on YouTube have generated millions of views.