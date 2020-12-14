Home>Sports>Other Sports>2 bronze medals for Yulo

2 bronze medals for Yulo

Theodore P. Jurado1
Caloy Yulo
Yulo: Two bronzes in Japan.

REIGNING world champion Caloy Yulo bagged two bronze medals in the 74th All Japan Gymnastics Championship over the weekend.

Slowly but surely getting into fine form, the Tokyo Olympics-bound Yulo rebounded from a disappointing showing in the 2020 All-Japan Seniors Championship three months ago.

The 20-year-old Yulo, who is currently training at the Asahi Seimei Gymnastics Club, came more prepared by finishing third in the floor exercise and vault events at the Takasaki Arena.

Giving credit to his Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya for the improvements, Yulo was satisfied the way he performed as part of his preparations for the coronavirus-stalled Olympic Games next year.

Ang dami kong natutunan at napagtanto sa competition na ito. Madaming nangyaring maganda at hindi maganda bago at habang ginaganap ang competition,” said Yulo on his Facebook account yesterday.

Alam kong madami pa akong kulang at malaki pa ang mai-improve ko. Gagamitin ko otong karanasan na ito para sa mga susunod ko pang laban at sa mga susunod pa na balakid na nakabalandra sa dadaanan namin,” he added.

In the floor exercise where he won a world title in Stuttgart, Germany last year, Yulo reached the podium with a total score of 15.200, finishing behind Japanese Kasuki Minami’s 15.600 and World Juniors gold medalist Ryosuke Doi’s 15.300.

Yulo, a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year, added a bronze in the vault with 14.866. Hidenobu Yonekura won the gold with 15.133 while Keisuke Asato settled for silver with 15.083.

Kugimiya noticed Yulo’s landing preparation which keyed in achieving podium finishes in the competition.

In last September’s All Japan Seniors, Yulo also came through with a bronze in the vault but had a 19th place run in his favorite event floor exercise.

Yulp also improved in the individual all-around as he finished eighth from 12th in the previous competition. Kaya Kazuma ruled the event.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Theodore P. Jurado

Suggested Articles
Metro

PCSO aids Rolly victims in Laguna

People's Tonight
THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) handed out grocery packs to families affected by Typhoon Rolly in Laguna on Saturday.
Opinion

New PNP-HPG director vows to win the streets, stop corruption

Alfred P. Dalizon
NEW Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group director, Brigadier General Alexander C. Tagum yesterday vowed to maximize their visibility in
Cabbage Hashbrowns
Food and Recipe

Cabbage Hashbrowns

People's Journal
  Cabbage Hashbrowns I know it might be hard to believe, but these hash browns really taste like they're made
Nation

AFP units alerted for disaster response efforts ahead of ‘Rolly’

People's Tonight
THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday activated all of its units to assist disaster response efforts ahead