2 bronze medals for Yulo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REIGNING world champion Caloy Yulo bagged two bronze medals in the 74th All Japan Gymnastics Championship over the weekend.

Slowly but surely getting into fine form, the Tokyo Olympics-bound Yulo rebounded from a disappointing showing in the 2020 All-Japan Seniors Championship three months ago.

The 20-year-old Yulo, who is currently training at the Asahi Seimei Gymnastics Club, came more prepared by finishing third in the floor exercise and vault events at the Takasaki Arena.

Giving credit to his Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya for the improvements, Yulo was satisfied the way he performed as part of his preparations for the coronavirus-stalled Olympic Games next year.

“Ang dami kong natutunan at napagtanto sa competition na ito. Madaming nangyaring maganda at hindi maganda bago at habang ginaganap ang competition,” said Yulo on his Facebook account yesterday.

“Alam kong madami pa akong kulang at malaki pa ang mai-improve ko. Gagamitin ko otong karanasan na ito para sa mga susunod ko pang laban at sa mga susunod pa na balakid na nakabalandra sa dadaanan namin,” he added.

In the floor exercise where he won a world title in Stuttgart, Germany last year, Yulo reached the podium with a total score of 15.200, finishing behind Japanese Kasuki Minami’s 15.600 and World Juniors gold medalist Ryosuke Doi’s 15.300.

Yulo, a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year, added a bronze in the vault with 14.866. Hidenobu Yonekura won the gold with 15.133 while Keisuke Asato settled for silver with 15.083.

Kugimiya noticed Yulo’s landing preparation which keyed in achieving podium finishes in the competition.

In last September’s All Japan Seniors, Yulo also came through with a bronze in the vault but had a 19th place run in his favorite event floor exercise.

Yulp also improved in the individual all-around as he finished eighth from 12th in the previous competition. Kaya Kazuma ruled the event.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight