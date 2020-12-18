All systems go for 7th Pasay Travel City Racingfest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE stage is all set for the 7th running of the keenly-awaited Pasay ‘The Travel City’ Racing Festival this Sunday (Dec. 20at the MetroTurf Racing Complex.

The action-packed races, honoring Pasay City’s big contribution in tourism as the premiere gateway to the country, can be accessed live through CignalTV Cable Channel 107 at the comfort of your homes.

There will be four major races, spearheaded by the 7th PASAY ‘The Travel City’ Cup that has a very interesting lineup of 4-Year-Old and Up local and imported gallopers. A total of P500,000 is at stake in this 1,600-meter race in which the winner will be going home P300,000 richer.

The runnerup picks up P112,500 while the third and fourth placers get P62,500 and P25,000, respectively.

The final entries are:

Summer Romance – CS Pare 55; Sooner Time – PM Cabalejo; Helushka – Pati Dilema 54; Son Also Rises – Mark Alvarez 53; Chancetheracer – Jesse Guce 56; Box Office – John Alvin Guce 54; Goldsmith – Rodeo Fernandez 53; Anino – Kelvin Abobo 52; Candid Moment – CP Henson 54; Viva Morena – Dan Camanero 54; National Pride – AR Villegas 54; Gomper Girl – JD Flores 53; Certain To Win – JP A Guce 56.

Summer Romance is coming back this year to defend his title in this event that honors Pasay City as the premiere tourism gateway to the Philippines.

This is touted to be an anybody’s race as two imported gallopers – Chancetheracer from the US and Certain To Win from Australia – are expected to lead the challenge for supremacy over the distance of 1,600 meters.The whole day of exciting racing this Sunday will feature three other major races and 11 Trophy Races. Start time is 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the official starters in the three major races and their respective prizes and distances are the following:

— 7th PASAY City Rep. Tony Calixto Cup (Total prize – P350,000 / 1,600 meters) : Street Smart – MM Gonzales 52; Go Go Rosario – R Garcia 52; Lucky Savings – OP Cortez 54; I Love Ninetyseven – KB Abobo 54; Prettiest Star – JA Guce 52; Radio Gaga – PR Dilema 52; and Spandau Ballet – JB Hernandez 54.

7th PASAY City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano Cup (P350,000 / 1,600 meters): American Factor – KB Abobo 52; In The Zone – BZ Llarenas 54; Tony’s Love – PM Cabalejo 52; Troubadour – PR Dilema 54; Kick The Gear – RD Raquel Jr. 52; Palibhasa Lalake – NC Lunar 54; Mark of Distinction – JP A Guce 52.

— 6th PASAY City Former OIC Mayor Eduardo ‘ Duay’ Calixto Memorial Cup (P300,000 / 1,400 meters): Smart Julianne – KB Abobo 52; Stayinthemoment – PR Dilema 54; Kevlar – JT Zarate 52; Meteora – CD Henson 52; Objection Ur Honor – CS Pare 52; Lovely Julianne – PM Cabalejo 52; Kalanggaman Island – MA Alvarez 52; Namayan – JB Guce 52; Katuparan – JA A Guce 52; Born To Run – JB Hernandez 5; Work From Home – JA Guce 52; Kiss Muna – RG Fernandez 52; Arrabiata – NC Lunar 54; Chief Maurice – OP Cortez 54.

Spicing up the day-long racing spectacle – sponsored by Resorts World Manila, SMDC, Pagcor, Double Dragon Properties, Century Peak, and Boysen Paints — are 11 other Trophy Races with an added P30,000 + Trophy to the Winning Owner each.