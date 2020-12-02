Altas appoint Saguiguit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta hopes to turn its fortunes around in the next NCAA men’s basketball wars by appointing Myk Saguiguit as its new head coach.

Saguiguit took over from Frankie Lim, who resigned several months ago.

Anton Tamayo, the school board’s liaison officer in charge of the athletic program, made the announcement of Saguiguit’s new responsibility Tuesday night.

Aside from handling the men’s basketball team, Saguiguit will oversee the Las Piñas-based school’s high school program.

“He’s now the coach starting December 1,” said Tamayo, who has just completed his playing eligibility for the Altas along with Edgar

Charcos.

Saguiguit had actually been handling both squads on the interim basis since Lim left last September.

Lim, who steered Perpetual to Final Four two years ago, recorded a 16-21 record in his two seasons with the Altas.

Holdovers Jielo Razon, Ben Adamos, Tonton Peralta and 6-foot-7 big man Mario Barasi will now lead Perpetual, as Saguiguit hopes to bring the Altas back into Final Four conversation after a five-win campaign last year.

Joph Cleofas, one of Saguiguit’s assistants, has been elevated as the Junior Altas’ head coach.

“He will be the new high school coach but I will still look after them as we only have one program,” said the 46-year-old Saguiguit, who

suited up for his alma mater under coach Jun Galabin in 1991-92.

Saguiguit also steered Olivarez College to a runner-up finish in last year’s UCBL, as well as to numerous championships in the NCRAA.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight