Bambol, Clint dispute top POC post

THE country’s top sports officials elect their new set of leaders during the Philipine Olympic Committee (POC) election at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant today.

Incumbent POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will seek a fresh four-year term in a one-on-one battle against archery head Atty. Clint Aranas for the top post in the country’s highest governing body for sports.

“If I win again, my first move is to reach out to the NSAs (national sports associations) and unite sports and forget the politics,” said Tolentino, who was first elected as POC head in a special election held last July 2019 following the resignation of Ricky Vargas.

“Let’s move forward and focus especially since the Tokyo Olympics is next year and we’re aiming for the first gold in the country,” added Tolentino, also a Tagaytay City Representative.

“We aim for good governance and a trusted team of the PSC and the private sector. Kailangang may trust ang private sector sa POC .”

His opponent, Aranas, is fighting for transparency and accountability while also seeking for a stronger presence in helping NSAs to be self-reliant.

“We don’t sell hard. We are offering an alternative. It’s up to the officials what they really want. If you want this to continue or if you want some solutions, then you decide,” said Aranas.

Running under Tolentino’s ticket are triathlon’s Tom Carrasco (for chairman), basketball’s Al Panlilio (first Vice President), fencing’s Richard Gomez (second VP), gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion (treasurer), baseball’s Chito Loyzaga (auditor), and surfing’s Jose Raul Canlas, muay’s Pearl Managuelod, judo’s Dave Carter and chess’ Butch Pichay for board members.

Aranas’ running mates are handball’s Steve Hontiveros (for chairman), athletics’ Philip Juico (first VP), wushu’s Julian Camacho (treasurer), weightlifting’s Monico Puentevella (auditor), and netball’s Charlie Ho, billiards and snookers’ Robert Mananquil, soft tennis’ Jeff Tamayo and squash’s Robert Bachmann as board members.

Rugby secretary-general Ada Milby is running independently for second VP.

Publication Source : People's Tonight