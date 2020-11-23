Bambol, friends can run in POC election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and four other candidates can run in the coming POC election on Friday, Nov. 27.

The POC Election Committee, headed by chairman Teddy Kalaw, has formally denied the petition for disqualification filed against Tolentino and his allies — Tom Carrasco, Cynthia Carrion, Raul Canlas and Dave Carter — for lack of merit.

Tolentino and Carrion are being accused of being in the payroll of Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc), while Carrasco and Canlas reportedly failed to reach the required number of years to become POC chairman and director, respectively.

Carter’s organization — the Philippine Judo Federation — allegedly has an expired registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But the ELECOM dismissed the disqualification cases “since they don’t have the power to determine the supposed ethical lapses by candidates in an election.”

The ELECOM, which is also composed of IOC member Frank Elizalde and University of the Philippines Danilo Concepcion, said its job is only limited to making sure the orderly conduct of the elections and not the internal regulations of the Olympic council.

The disqualification cases was filed by World Archery Philippines (WAP) president Clint Aranas, who is challenging Tolentino for the POC presidency.

Tolentino, who heads the cycling association, is seeking a fresh four-year term as POC president.

Meanwhile, Tolentino goes one-on-one in the webcast edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum (PSA) this Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The congressman from the eighth district of Cavite and head of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PHILCYCLING) will talk about his bid for a fresh term as head of the country’s Olympic body in the 10 a.m. session.

The POC election is set on Nov. 27.

Clint Aranas will be opposing Tolentino for the POC presidency.

The president of the World Archery Philippines, appeared in the weekly forum three weeks ago to present his own platforms.

Publication Source : People's Tonight