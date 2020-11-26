Bernardo, Mendoza power Pinoys to 3-1 win vs Poland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Standings after five rounds:

10 points –Russia-2

9 – Poland-2

8 — Germany, Philippines-1, Israel, Ukraine-1, Ukraine-3, Croatia

7 — Poland-1, Russia-2, Ecuador, Romania-1, Chile, India-1

6 — Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Colombia-1, Russia-3, Hungary, Poland-3, Philippines-2, Venezuela, Brazil, Ukraine-2.

THE Philippines-1 achieved another major feat by toppling top seed Poland-1 to boost its chances in the first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities.

Former Far Eastern University standout Darry Bernardo provided the worthiest of the Filipinos’ two victories when he pulled the rug from under FM Marcin Molenda in a thrilling board two encounter.

Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza of the University of the Philippines also played well to upset WCM Anna Stolarczyk in the all-female encounter on board four.

Completing the Filipinos’ day of triumph were IPCA world champion FM Sander Severino, who battled GM Marcin Tabzir to a draw on board one; and Jasper Rom, who split the point with FM Lukasz Nowak on board three.

With the win, the Filipinos moved up a tie for third to eighth places with Germany, Israel, Ukraine-1, Ukraine-3, and Croatia with eight match points.

Russia-1, led by FM Stanislav Babarykin and Alexey Smirnov, edged Germany, 2.5-1.5, to grab the solo lead wth 10 points.

Poland-2, bannered by IM Jacek Stachanczyk and Michal Wolanski, whipped India-1, 3.5-.5, to take solo second with nine points.

Ukraine-1, led by Vladyslav Kolpakov and Irina Zarubinskaya, humbled Russia-3, 3-1, to join the Philippnes-1 and four other tams with eight points.

The Philippines-1 and Ukraine-1 will clash in a crucial sixth-round showdown.

“Once more Darry Bernardo dared and won. Bernardo’s piece sac appeared to back fire vs Marcin Molenda as 36… Rf8, preparing f6 if White with play 37 Qd4, Black could repulse the attack.,” said veteran chess journalist Ignacio Dee.

“Even 36.. Re8 works after 37 Qd4 ch Kg8 38 Rd8 Rxd8 39 Qxd8 ch Kg7. Thinking Bernardo will play 37 Rd8, Molenda pinned the Rook with h4. After 37 Qd4 ch, its mate in 3,” added Dee in his analysis.

The Philippines-2 completed a double celebration by blasting Colombia-2, 3.5-.5, to join a big group of teams in 15th to 24th place with six points.

The Filipinos rode on the victories by Arman Subaste over Jhon Mike Rosales, Max Dave Tellor over Fidel Zabala and Cheryl Angot over Nicole Daniela Centenaro to secure the win over the Colombians.

Israel Peligro drew with Anderson.

The unique online tournament organized by FIDE as part of the United Nations “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” celebrations on Dec. 3.

A total of 395 players, including two GMS and 11 IMs, from 44 countries, are entered.

The Filipinos’ campaign in the tournament is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

The moves:

Round 5

T.Marzin (Poland) vs. S. Severino (PH)

1. e4 c6 2. Nc3 d5 3. Nf3 dxe4 4. Nxe4 Nf6 5. Nxf6+ exf6 6. Bc4 Qe7+ 7. Qe2 Bg4 8. O-O Qxe2 9. Bxe2 Bd6 10. h3 Bf5 11. c3 O-O 12. Nd4 Bd7 13. Bf3 a5 14. Nc2 Bf5 15. Nd4 Bd3 16. Be2 Bxe2 17. Nxe2 Re8 18. Re1 Nd7 19. d4 Nb6 20. a4 Re7 21. Kf1 Rae8 22. b3 Nd5 23. Bd2 b6 24. Rad1 h5 25. Nc1 Rxe1+ 26. Rxe1 Rxe1+ 27. Kxe1 Kf8 28. Nd3 Nc7 29. Ke2 Ke7 30. Nf4 g6 31. Kd3 Kd7 32. c4 c5 33. d5 Na6 34. g4 hxg4 35. hxg4 Nb4+ 36. Bxb4 Bxf4 37. Bc3 Ke7 38. Ke4 Bd6 39. Bd2 Kd7 40. Bf4 Be7 41. Bg3 Bf8 42. Kf3 Be7 43. Ke4 Bf8 44. Kf3 Be7 45. Ke4 . 1/2 -1/2

D. Bernardo- (PH) vs. M. Molenda (Poland)

1. e4 c5 2. Nc3 g6 3. g3 Bg7 4. Bg2 Nc6 5. Nge2 Nf6 6. d3 O-O 7. Be3 d6 8. h3 Rb8 9. f4 Ne8 10. O-O Nc7 11. d4 cxd4 12. Nxd4 a6 13. Qd2 Na5 14. b3 Bd7 15. Rad1 Nc6 16. Nde2 Qc8 17. Kh2 Be6 18. Nd5 Ne8 19. Nb6 Qc7 20. c4 Nf6 21. Nc3 Nd7 22. Nca4 Nxb6 23. Nxb6 Rbd8 24. f5 Bc8 25. Nd5 Qb8 26. f6 exf6 27. Nxf6+ Kh8 28. Bh6 Ne5 29. Qg5 Nd7 30. Nh5 Bxh6 31. Qxh6 gxh5 32. e5 Nxe5 33. Rf6 Rg8 34. Rfxd6 Rxd6 35. Rxd6 Ng6 36. Qd2 h4 37. Qd4+ 1-0

C. Mendoza (PH) vs. A. Stolarcyk (Poland)

1. e4 c5 2. c3 e6 3. d4 d5 4. exd5 Qxd5 5. Nf3 Nc6 6. Be3 cxd4 7. cxd4 Bb4+ 8. Nbd2 Nf6 9. Be2 Ne4 10. O-O Nxd2 11. Bxd2 Bd6 12. Bc3 O-O 13. Qd2 b6 14. b3 b5 15. Rfd1 Bb7 16. Ne1 Rac8 17. Bf3 Qf5 18. Qe3 Bf4 19. Qe2 b4 20. Bxb4 Nxb4 21. Bxb7 Rc7 22. Be4 Qg5 23. a3 Nd5 24. Bxd5 exd5 25. g3 Bd6 26. b4 Re7 27. Qf3 Re4 28. Ng2 Rc8 29. Qb3 Be7 30. Ne3 Bf6 31. Qxd5 Qg6 32. Qb7 Rd8 33. Rac1 Rexd4 34. Qxa7 Rxd1+ 35. Rxd1 Re8 36. Qd7 Rf8 37. Qd3 Qh5 38. a4 g6 39. Qe4 Bg5 40. Rb1 Rd8 41. Qg4 Qh6 42. Qe2 Qg7 43. b5 Qc3 44. Qb2 Qa5 45. Qb3 Rd2 46. Nc4 Qa7 47. Nxd2 Bxd2 48. b6 Qb7 49. Qd3 Ba5 50. Qb5 Qe4 51. b7 Be1 52. b8=Q+ Kg7 53. Q5e5+ 1-0

